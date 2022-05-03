Lydia Ko praised for talking about period after surprising reporter with honest answer

(CNN) Golf's world No. 3 Lydia Ko has been praised for her honest answer about being on her period which left her interviewer lost for words.

During the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship on Sunday, Ko could be seen receiving treatment from her physical therapist Chris Wicker for an apparent tight back.

Having completed her round and posting a one-under 70 to finish tied for third, the New Zealand player was asked by Golf Channel reporter Jerry Foltz about the trainer, his treatment and if there was any long-term concern.

"I hope not," Ko said . "It's that time of the month.

Ko watches her shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship.

"I know the ladies watching are probably like: 'Yeah, I got you.' So, when that happens, my back gets really tight, and I'm all twisted. It's not the first time that Chris (Wicker) has seen me twisted, but it felt a lot better after he came. So, yeah, there you go."

