Today, you’ll find a deal on the Revlon One-Step, a discounted Logitech C920S Webcam and savings on a top-notch Thermoworks thermometer. All that and more below.

$99 $89 at Amazon

Apple AirTag James D. Morgan/Getty Images

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $89 for a pack of four, this deal matches the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

$59.99 $26.36 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Revlon

Don’t miss your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $26.36 in red at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

$65 $48.75 at Thermoworks

ThermoWorks Chef Alarm Lindsay Boyers

Grilling season is right around the corner, so make sure you’re prepared. The accurate, stable and easy-to-read ChefAlarm is the most versatile leave-in thermometer we found in our testing of the best meat thermometers. It’s outfitted with an easy-to-use alarm and timer as well as magnetic and stand mounts that let you place it anywhere. Right now you can grab this reliable thermometer at a discounted price from the Thermoworks site.

$529 $459 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple

Right now you can save $70 on a versatile Apple Watch, the Series 7, which boasts a large always-on display and fast charging. The larger display makes it easier to interact with, and as a whole the interface feels less cramped. In comparison to other Apple Watches, Series 7 is the most advanced, with health features like the ability to monitor blood oxygen along with an electrocardiogram function.

$69.99 $48.99 at Target

Logitech ​​C920S Pro HD Webcam Logitech

In our testing, we found the Logitech C920S to be the best webcam for most people, delivering excellent picture quality in both bright and dim lighting conditions. Its design is sturdy and versatile, and it has some handy companion software for customizing your shots. Right now you can get it 30% off when you sign up for Target Circle, which is no cost to join.

More deals to shop

• The Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 truly does it all in the kitchen: The handy machine bakes, air fries, grills, dehydrates and roasts with the touch of a button (literally). Right now it’s $70 off on Amazon, so don’t miss your chance to make your dinner prep way, way easier.

• AncestryDNA’s genetic ethnicity tests, which help you figure out your heritage’s story and build a family tree, are at their lowest price in a month on Amazon right now — we’re talking $59 instead of $99.

• Get 20% off all dresses, sandals, tees, shorts and swim from Madewell until May 9 with code WARMUP at checkout.

• Lawns are in full-on green mode, and if yours needs some TLC, you can score Greenworks mowers starting at $179.99 on Woot! right now.

• Philips’ rechargeable Sonicare toothbrushes actually make brushing a total joy versus a chore — and right now they’re 30% off on Amazon.

• We are here for deliciously scented candles when it comes to setting a ~ mood ~, and Nordstrom has Paddywax’s hit scents 30% off right now.

• If you need a little dose of optimism right now (and we could all use one, no?), T-shirts from Life is Good are all 25% off, and you’ll get free shipping with the code YAYSPRING, too.

• Displaying your photos in a digital frame is way better than scrolling through your phone pics to relieve some memories. Right now Nixplay’s touch-screen frames are 38% off on Amazon — just in time for Mother’s Day.

• Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize with this sale on Burt’s Bees lip balm, face masks, lotion and more — all up to 37% off on Amazon.

• It’s patio season for both humans and mosquitoes — trap mozzies, gnats and fruit flies with this sale on pest catchers on Amazon with up to 44% off.

Deals you may have missed

$249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 15 Amazon

Released in late 2021, the Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. Unlike its previous iterations, this 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. This is the first sale we’ve seen on the Echo Show 15, so don’t miss out the opportunity for solid savings.

$499 $399.99 at Amazon

iPad Mini Photo: AFP/Stringer

The iPad Mini is the ideal device for someone who wants an ultra-portable tablet that doesn’t sacrifice performance for size. While this tablet does sport a small 8.3-inch screen, it’s just as powerful as the iPad, iPad Air and even the iPad Pro in some aspects. Right now, you score the Mini for 20% off — the best discount we’ve ever seen, beating even Black Friday pricing.

$212.45 $154.38 at Amazon

Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer Cuisinart

Our budget-friendly stand mixer pick, the Cuisinart SM-50, is around $150 in the white linen color right now, the lowest price we’ve seen. Quiet, powerful and sturdy, this mixer outperformed all of the cheaper mixers we tested. If you’re looking to upgrade your baking or cooking tools without stretching your budget too much, it’s a great choice.

$199.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro Hayley Saltzman/CNN

The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: They blend all of the AirPods Pro’s best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of the first sale we’ve ever seen on these headphones. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

$99.95 $68.95 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now $30 off at Amazon, just in time for warm weather movement.

$64.95 From $48.72 at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon

Whether you’re a camping aficionado or you just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 5-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, waterborne parasites and microplastics. Lightweight and effective, it’s a top seller among Underscored readers year after year. Get out into nature with a discounted LifeStraw filter, an essential for any outdoors trip.

$29.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve seen this year on the Emart ring light, our pick for the best overall ring light. With tons of lighting and placement adjustments, this ring light gives you the flexibility to get great, consistent lighting for video calls, streaming, selfies or any content creation need.

$59.99 $28.80 at Amazon

Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

$59.99 $45.70 at Amazon

Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer Target

Our pick for the best affordable air fryer is even more budget-friendly right now, thanks to a discount on Amazon. Though the Dash Tasti-Crisp lacks the presets, settings and modes that higher-end options have, its solid performance and compact footprint make it a perfect choice for apartments. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model since Black Friday, so don’t miss this opportunity to save.

$169.99 $149.95 at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro Plus Instant Pot

Our pick for the best pressure cooker, the 6-quart Instant Pot Pro Plus is currently down to $149.95. With an intuitive interface featuring 10 preset functions and app control, this model promises to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances — and it delivers on a lot of its promise. Even novice cooks can easily achieve great results on a wide variety of recipes.

Spring Super Sale

Our Place Our Place

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish direct-to-consumer cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now the brand is offering 20% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more.