Top business news
Now playing
01:15
2002: Kate Spade on her fashion inspiration
CNN Business
Now playing
02:16
Former NY Fed chief: Fed was 'very late' in addressing inflation
Dylan Taylor/Blue Origin
Now playing
02:26
Watch what it's like inside a Blue Origin flight
Now playing
03:38
German finance minister: 'Germany can't be blackmailed'
Now playing
02:03
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
Now playing
01:53
See Nike's new building honoring tennis star Serena Williams
Nathan Howard/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
01:21
Hear CEO admit Boeing 'probably shouldn't have' made Air Force One deal with Trump
Now playing
01:32
'We really shouldn't panic': CNN reporter breaks down US economy shrinkage
Now playing
02:58
'Puts me on the street': Americans forced out of homes as rents skyrocket
Weir wind turbine Texas vpx
Weir wind turbine Texas vpx
CNN
Now playing
02:11
Energy company says this red state is No. 1 in wind turbine installations
NASA TV
Now playing
03:40
Watch SpaceX's latest launch to International Space Station
Elon Musk speaks to media in front of Crew Dragon cleanroom at SpaceX Headquarters in Hawthorne, California on October 10, 2019.
Elon Musk speaks to media in front of Crew Dragon cleanroom at SpaceX Headquarters in Hawthorne, California on October 10, 2019.
Yichuan Cao/Sipa/AP
Now playing
02:00
Analyst: Musk leveraging Tesla stock to buy Twitter is like swapping sushi for a hot dog
Now playing
03:08
Inside the American struggle with rising energy prices
Getty Images
Now playing
02:38
Trump says he won't return to Twitter even if he's reinstated by Musk
SpaceX/Axiom Space
Now playing
01:25
Watch SpaceX and Axiom land first civilian crew back on Earth
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Now playing
01:48
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
New York CNN Business  — 

Ulta Beauty is apologizing for sending a newsletter to customers with a subject line containing a “very insensitive choice of words.”

In an email sent Sunday, the chain wrote “Come hang with Kate Spade” promoting the brand’s line of perfumes. That prompted some subscribers to share the email on social media and ridicule Ulta for the subject line’s apparent connection to the designer’s death by suicide.

Spade was found dead by hanging at her Manhattan apartment in 2018. The creator of an accessible handbag line and other products, the 55-year-old designer suffered from anxiety and depression, her husband previously said.

“Ulta, you might need to speak to your marketing staff,” a Twitter user wrote. Another person added that this was “not the best word choice.”

The beauty company said it regretted the email.

“Ulta Beauty recently sent an email featuring Kate Spade New York Fragrance where a very insensitive choice of words was used by mistake. For this, we are deeply sorry,” the company said in a statement. “This was a mistake, does not reflect our values and we are taking steps to ensure it does not happen again.”

Ulta (ULTA) emailed its apology to customers who received the newsletter.

“It was certainly not reflective of the deep respect we have for Kate Spade, her family and the Kate Spade New York brand and brand teams,” the company said. “Mental health is a very serious issue and we apologize to the Spade family, our brand partners and our guests as this mistake may have implied otherwise. We are committed to doing better.”