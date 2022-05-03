Al-Shabaab gunmen attack major AU military base, Somali commander says

Mogadishu (CNN) As Somalis are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr for the second day, the Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab launched a dawn attack on a major military base housing AU forces, witnesses and officials said.

Col Muse Hassan, a Somali military commander in Middle Shabelle region, told CNN that heavily armed Al-Shabaab gunmen attacked the Burundian base in El-Baraf, some 160 km north of the capital Mogadishu, from different directions early Tuesday.

Hassan said a suicide car bomber drove into the main gates of the base, allowing the fighters to enter the camp, where they engaged in a heavy gunfight with the AU soldiers for about an hour. The base is located along the main road connecting Mogadishu to northern parts of the country.

In a statement posted on its affiliated websites, Al-Shabaab claimed its fighters killed 59 soldiers as they have taken control of the base, but authorities have not confirmed those claims nor the number of possible casualties. It is the second time the camp has been raided by the terror group this year.

"This morning we woke up to a huge explosion and heavy gunfire at the Burundian Army base in El-Baraf, which was attacked from several directions, we do not know how many soldiers were killed, but we saw smoke and flames," said Hawo Ali, a local resident, who spoke to CNN on the phone.

Read More