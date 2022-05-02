Former Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old in back charged with murder, DA says

(CNN) A former Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in the back in March has been charged with first-degree murder, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Monday.

Edsaul Mendoza, 26, was one of four plainclothes officers inside an unmarked police car on the evening of March 1 when they pulled up to 12-year-old Thomas "TJ" Siderio and a 17-year-old identified as "NK," Krasner said. A bullet entered the police car's rear window, "likely" fired by Siderio, Krasner said. Three officers took cover, but Mendoza then engaged in a "tactically unsound" foot chase of the boy and shot at him three times, Krasner said.

During the chase, Siderio tossed aside the gun, Krasner said. Even so, Mendoza fired twice at the boy after the gun was discarded, including a fatal shot when the 12-year-old was lying face down on the ground, Krasner said. Immediately afterward, Mendoza directed another officer to the spot where the boy had thrown the gun, which was found 40 feet away, the DA said.

"Thus when Officer Mendoza fired the third and fatal shot, he knew the 12-year-old, 5-foot tall, 111-pound Thomas Siderio no longer had a gun and no ability to harm him," Krasner said.

In announcing the charges, Krasner cited a presentment, or formal charging document, by a grand jury that was based on unreleased video of the shooting. Mendoza was charged in the presentment with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use it criminally, said Krasner.

