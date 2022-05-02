More evacuations take place as New Mexico wildfires spread rapidly and state faces critical fire threat

(CNN) Quickly spreading wildfires in New Mexico drove new evacuations Monday as much of the state is expected to be under a critical fire threat Tuesday.

Shifting winds expanded the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires that are burning in the northeast part of the state, according to InciWeb , a centralized source for wildfire information. The fires' expansion prompted new evacuation orders along the blazes' edges Monday and forced the relocation of nearly 200 patients from a psychiatric hospital.

The two fires have burned a collective 120,653 acres and are 20% contained, according to a Monday morning update from New Mexico Fire Information, requiring evacuations in the Camp Luna and Cinder areas.

The Hermits Peak blaze began on April 6 and joined with the Calf Canyon fire which began in late April.

A satellite image showing the Hermit Peak fire east of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sunday, May 1.

Parts of the state continued to fall under a critical fire threat Monday and an elevated fire risk level was issued for the areas surrounding the critical fire risk, according to CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford. On Tuesday, the critical threat is expected to expand to cover nearly all of New Mexico, he said.

