Kathy Boudin, 1960s radical imprisoned for fatal robbery, dies at 78

(CNN) Kathy Boudin, a 1960s radical who was a member of the militant leftist group Weather Underground and who was imprisoned for her involvement in a fatal robbery, has died at the age of 78, according to her son, Chesa Boudin, San Francisco's District Attorney.

Boudin died on Sunday with Chesa and her life partner, David Gilbert, by her side, according to a statement from Columbia University's Center for Justice , which she co-founded. She had been battling cancer for many years.

In 1981, Boudin and Gilbert participated in the robbery of an armored Brinks truck in Nyack, New York, because they were trying to raise money for Black revolutionary organizations, the statement said.

Boudin said she merely served as a decoy and never had a gun, pleaded guilty to a single felony charge and was sentenced to 20 years to life. She was released in 2003 after serving 22 years.

"My mom fought cancer for seven years in her unshakably optimistic and courageous way," her son said. "She always ended phone calls with a laugh, a habit acquired during the 22 years of her incarceration, when she wanted to leave every person she spoke with, especially me, with joy and hope."

Read More