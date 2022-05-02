Alabama health department worker killed by pack of dogs, woman arrested on manslaughter charges

(CNN) An Alabama Department of Public Health employee, who was following up on a dog attack, was attacked and killed by the same pack, officials said.

Jacqueline Summer Beard "was following up on an incident that had been reported to Franklin County Animal Control where a lady was attacked by a pack of dogs," the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Friday in statement

Beard was "attacked as she was attempting to contact the dog's owner," the FCSO said.

A 39-year old woman has been accused of manslaughter in Beard's death. She is believed to be the dogs' owner and lived on the property, Sheriff Shannon Oliver said. The woman was released from the custody of the FCSO on Monday, according to online records.

Deputies were initially called to the scene because of a suspicious vehicle on a road near Red Bay, Alabama, roughly 120 miles northwest of Birmingham.

