Nadal, Djokovic and Murray slam Wimbledon decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes

The three players -- who have won 10 Wimbledon titles between them -- joined the likes of the ATP and WTA in their opposition to the ban.

"I think it's very unfair (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues," Nadal said in a press conference on Sunday ahead of the Mutua Madrid Open. "It's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war.

"I'm sorry for them, Wimbledon just took their decision ... the government didn't force them to do it. Let's see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision in that regard."

The All England Lawn Tennis Club's (AETLC) decision marks the first time that Russian and Belarusian players have been banned from an elite tennis event following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

