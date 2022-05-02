International sport videos
'Putin is a killer,' says Ukraine goalkeeper as he sends a message of hope to his country
Borussia Dortmund and Dynamo Kyiv team up for Ukraine charity match
El Capitan free soloer Alex Honnold's foray into VR
Darijo Srna on Ukrainian clubs' push for peace and his own struggle with war
The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena world-leading step towards sustainability
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba speaks to CNN about club's plights
Ultramarathoner with autism inspiring others after crushing 100 mile goal
Meet the chef cooking for Miami's mega sporting events
Dawn Staley's investment in women's basketball
Tennis star serves up the taste of Miami
Ukrainian skeleton star goes from Winter Olympics to war zone in weeks
Taylor Fritz fulfills father's prophecy to claim Indian Wells Crown
Ashleigh Barty announces retirement via Instagram
A look behind the scenes of the Red Bull Plane Swap
World's top female bobsledder says she switched to US team after fearing for her 'physical safety'
CNN  — 

Russian national teams and clubs have been banned from participating in UEFA competitions “until further notice,” European’s football’s governing body announced on Monday.

Portugal, initially defeated by Russia in a playoff, will replace the country at the Women’s Euro 2022 tournament scheduled for July in England, UEFA said.

Russia will not play their two matches scheduled in April for the European qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

For the 2022/23 season, Russia will not have any clubs participating in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Women’s Champions League or UEFA Youth League.

Vladimir Putin: The world of sport has shunned the Russian president. So what?

Also, UEFA said Russia’s bid to host Euro 2028 or Euro 2032 has been ruled ineligible.

The Russian city of St. Petersburg had already been stripped of the right to host this season’s Champions League Final amid a number of sanctions imposed on Russia in March soon after its invasion of Ukraine began.

Those sanctions included an indefinite ban by FIFA, world football’s governing body, from international football and meant that Russia was expelled from the European playoffs for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

READ: Novak Djokovic calls Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players ‘crazy’

Numerous sporting organizations have banned Russian and Belarussian athletes from their competitions in the wake of the invasion, with the most recent high-profile sanction coming from organizers at Wimbledon, who banned tennis players from both countries from competing in this summer’s tournament.