Today, you’ll find a deal on the Echo Show 15, a discounted iPad Mini and savings on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. All that and more below.

Echo Show 15 Jacob Krol/CNN

Released in late 2021, the Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. Unlike its previous iterations, this 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. This is the first sale we’ve seen on the Echo Show 15, so don’t miss out the opportunity for solid savings.

Amazon Pet Day Amazon

Today only, you can enjoy 24 hours of savings thanks to Amazon Pet Day. Whether you want to gift your furry friend a new bed and some delicious treats — or you need some supplies to clean up on a walk — this sale has got you covered. With deals from much-loved brands like Greenies and Frontline, plus dozens more, you’ll save money while ensuring you have everything you need for a happy and healthy pet.

iPad Mini Photo: AFP/Stringer

The iPad Mini is the ideal device for someone who wants an ultra-portable tablet that doesn’t sacrifice performance for size. While this tablet does sport a small 8.3-inch screen, it’s just as powerful as the iPad, iPad Air and even the iPad Pro in some aspects. Right now, you score the Mini for 20% off — the best discount we’ve ever seen, beating even Black Friday pricing.

Cuisinart SM-50 Stand Mixer Cuisinart

Our budget-friendly stand mixer pick, the Cuisinart SM-50, is around $150 in the white linen color right now, the lowest price we’ve seen. Quiet, powerful and sturdy, this mixer outperformed all of the cheaper mixers we tested. If you’re looking to upgrade your baking or cooking tools without stretching your budget too much, it’s a great choice.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Samsung

In our opinion, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Android smartwatch, and right now you can score one for a very solid discount. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the first watch to use Google’s Wear OS instead of Tizen OS, meaning better access to Google’s apps and services than any previous Galaxy Watch. Plus, the redesigned sensor makes the Watch 4 a more useful fitness tracker than ever.

More deals to shop

• Score a $50 Adidas gift card for just $40 over at Adidas.com right now — it’s the perfect Mother’s Day present for your mother figure (or the perfect excuse to restock your athleisure drawer).

• Everything over at Nectar, from dog beds to bed frames, and yes, its famous mattresses, are 25% off right now — but shop fast, because today is the last day to save.

• The Dyson V7 Animal vacuum hoovers up messes in no time — and even makes short work of those between-the-floorboards-crumbs. Right now it’s $299.99 over at Best Buy.

• Apple iPhone cases are on sale over at Best Buy, so protect that pricey hand-size-computer investment with these deals.

• A Kindle Paperwhite — the version with adjustable warm lights for reading sans eye strain — is $40 off at Best Buy right now.

• BaubleBar’s bestselling beaded Pisa Bracelets are just $10 instead of $30 right now — plus you can take 20% off everything else on the website with the code BB20 at checkout.

• The Mirror, a stylish mirror that doubles as a screen for workout classes, is now $200 off and comes with free shipping and installation — a total of $450 off. Just use the code MOTHERSDAY22 at checkout to save.

• Shop gifts for mom from The Home Depot, organized neatly across a variety of price points — you’ll find everything from deals on matte dinner plates to stylish kitchen carts for a little more prep space.

• This zippy dishwasher-safe pizza cutter slices your pie into slices or squares — and right now it’s on sale for $9.99 on Amazon.

• Whether you go for a swimsuit or some breezy linen, you can save up to 40% off your Lands’ End order with the code SOAR.

Deals you may have missed

Beats Fit Pro Hayley Saltzman/CNN

The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: They blend all of the AirPods Pro’s best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of the first sale we’ve ever seen on these headphones. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now $30 off at Amazon, just in time for warm weather movement.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon

Whether you’re a camping aficionado or you just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 5-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, waterborne parasites and microplastics. Lightweight and effective, it’s a top seller among Underscored readers year after year. Get out into nature with a discounted LifeStraw filter, an essential for any outdoors trip.

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve seen this year on the Emart ring light, our pick for the best overall ring light. With tons of lighting and placement adjustments, this ring light gives you the flexibility to get great, consistent lighting for video calls, streaming, selfies or any content creation need.

Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer Target

Our pick for the best affordable air fryer is even more budget-friendly right now, thanks to a discount on Amazon. Though the Dash Tasti-Crisp lacks the presets, settings and modes that higher-end options have, its solid performance and compact footprint make it a perfect choice for apartments. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model since Black Friday, so don’t miss this opportunity to save.

Instant Pot Pro Plus Instant Pot

Our pick for the best pressure cooker, the 6-quart Instant Pot Pro Plus is currently down to $149.95. With an intuitive interface featuring 10 preset functions and app control, this model promises to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances — and it delivers on a lot of its promise. Even novice cooks can easily achieve great results on a wide variety of recipes.

Our Place Our Place

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish direct-to-consumer cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now the brand is offering 20% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more.