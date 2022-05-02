It’s no secret that we feel strongly about the sound quality, ease-of-use and snug fit of the Beats Fit Pro. And now you can get these gym-friendly earbuds for $20 off the original price. At just $179.95, you can get our favorite wireless earbuds for Apple users in Black, White or the perfectly pretty Stone Purple.

Yes, the Beats Fit Pro come packed with all of the AirPods Pro’s key features (including active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio), but they also get you a more comfortable, sportier design. They pair effortlessly with all Apple devices, and still work very well with Android phones thanks to the dedicated Beats app.

Not only will these earbuds stay safely and comfortably in your ears during workouts, but they are also more compact and versatile than the pricier Powerbeats Pro (which are now also on sale for just $199.95 from $249.95).

Other features that make the Beats Fit Pro a standout choice for sporty true wireless headphones are its snappy control buttons on both earbuds, which lets you control music, take calls and switch between ANC and Transparency sound modes. They are also IPX4 rated for working out in light rain or taking to the beach — and work with Siri for easy hands-free voice control.

If you’ve been eyeing up the Beats Fit Pro for warm weather workouts or just want a great-fitting, great-sounding pair of wireless earbuds for less, now would be a great time to pull the trigger.