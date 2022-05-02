China is obsessed with disinfection against Covid. But it is causing more harm than good?

A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Hong Kong (CNN) Hazmat suit-clad workers spraying clouds of disinfectant over city streets, building fronts, park benches and even parcels have become an everyday scene in pandemic-era China.

In Shanghai, the epicenter of the country's largest outbreak, state media report that thousands of workers have been organized into teams to disinfect areas, with a focus on those known to have hosted Covid patients -- a move the government sees as key to curbing the spread of the Omicron variant.

But the practice often extends much further. Seemingly any outdoor area is at risk of being targeted by workers wielding leaf-blower-style disinfectant machines, as China's rigorous "zero-Covid" policy drives an obsession with sanitizing everything.

In Shanghai, fire fighters have been plucked from their duties to take up roles as disinfectors, a local youth league has recruited volunteers for disinfection squads, and emergency rescue teams from far-flung parts of China have been enlisted in the drive -- often strapping on heavy equipment and full hazmat.

In some Shanghai neighborhoods, special chemical producing stations have been set up, while in others vehicles have been outfitted with chemical tanks and cannon-like devices to shoot disinfectant onto the streets, according to local media. Disinfection robots have been stationed at railway stations, and have been set up to patrol some quarantine centers.

