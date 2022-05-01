At least 1 dead and five injured after gunfire breaks out at a Jackson, Mississippi, festival

(CNN) One person was dead and five others were hurt after gunfire erupted at a festival in Jackson, Mississippi, Saturday night, police said.

The person who died may have been shot by an officer after "there was an exchange of gunfire between at least 2 to 3 individuals in and around a vehicle" at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said.

Several law enforcement officers from different agencies were working the event and responded when shots were fired around 10 p.m., the sheriff said.

"We believe one of the law enforcement personnel discharged his weapon, and we believe at this particular time that the victim that is deceased is possibly due to the officer-involved shooting," Jones said during a news conference.

"We believe that individual that is deceased was actively involved in the incident that was reported regarding the gunfire and regarding the several shots that were fired," he added.

