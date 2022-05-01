A man was fatally stabbed at the Dave & Busters in Times Square

(CNN) A man died after being stabbed in the chest on Saturday following a dispute at the Dave & Busters in New York City's Times Square.

Allen Stanford, 39, of Harlem, was identified by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) as the victim.

The incident took place around 10:44 p.m. when police officers responded to a "call of an assault in progress" inside 234 West 42 Street, where the Dave & Busters is located, NYPD said in a news release.

Law enforcement officers arrived and discovered Stanford with a stab wound in his chest. He was transported to St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Jesse Armstrong, 41, was arrested and charged with murder Sunday, the NYPD said. It is unclear if Armstrong has legal representation.

