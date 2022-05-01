Why this group is working to preserve heirloom collard greens

(CNN) Collard greens at the grocery store tend to be monotonous, making up rows and rows of wide leafy bundles.

But in reality, there are dozens of varieties of the staple vegetable. The Jernigan Yellow Cabbage Collard, for example, boasts a light green color reminiscent of butter lettuce. Old Timey Blue collards, on the other hand, are barely green at all, with royal purple stems and blue-tinted leaves.

And those are just two of the more than 60 varieties of collard greens that the The Heirloom Collard Project is trying to preserve.

The Heirloom Collard Project began in 2016 as a collaboration between Seed Savers Exchange and the Southern Exposure Seed Exchange, two organizations dedicated to seed saving. Members of the organizations request varieties of collard seeds from the USDA, and have been attempting to regenerate them by growing the collards and collecting the seeds, as well as cataloging and learning about the culinary history of the different types of heirloom collards.

Now, six years later, volunteers with the project have regenerated about 20 varieties -- having collected thousands of seeds of each type, said Ira Wallace, a volunteer with the project and a worker at Southern Exposure Seed Exchange.

