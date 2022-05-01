A Virginia tattoo shop will give you a 'mayo-themed' tattoo for free

(CNN) Love mayonnaise enough to put it on your body forever? A Virginia tattoo shop might just have the perfect deal for you.

Yellow Bird Tattoo is teaming up with Richmond-based Duke's Mayonnaise to offer free, mayonnaise-themed tattoos -- for one day only.

The special flash tattoo event will take place on May 13th, according to an Instagram account promoting the event . Mayo-lovers can choose from a set menu of over 40 designs, tattooed with color or in black on their arms and legs.

Designs range from something simple like a classic heart surrounding the name "Duke's," to more creative ideas, like a snail with a mayonnaise container for its shell.

But it might be hard to snag an appointment. According to the Duke's Mayo Tattoos Instagram, all slots for the event are currently full. Interested clients can still send an email to be placed on a waitlist in case of cancellations.

