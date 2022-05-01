May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month -- a time to pay tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched our history! Take a moment to learn more about AAPI leaders who have transformed our country for generations to come.

The weekend that was

• House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced trip to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Saturday, becoming the most senior US official to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky since the war broke out more than two months ago.

• Beijing has banned all restaurant dining, shut down Universal Studios and ordered residents to provide proof of a negative Covid test to enter public venues in a major escalation of restrictions as a five-day holiday gets underway.