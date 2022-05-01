(CNN) Six months after Mussab Ali started his first year of Harvard Law School, he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and underwent chemotherapy during Ramadan.

Ali was 23 at the time and had just become the youngest school board president to lead Jersey City public schools in New Jersey -- a feat he strove toward for years -- just as the district was navigating the coronavirus pandemic in winter 2021.

Suddenly, the virus was not only a health issue discussed during intense board meetings on how to safely reopen schools.

As a Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer patient, Ali's life depended on not catching the virus that had already killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. He also felt pressured to meet his obligations as a law student and a school board official -- all while battling cancer.

"The struggle aspect of it was this impossible balancing act," Ali told CNN. "I think back, having gone through that and coming out the other side, it's kind of ridiculous."

