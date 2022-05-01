These young Muslim Americans hit significant turning points in their lives this Ramadan. Here's how they observed the holy month
Updated 3:01 AM ET, Sun May 1, 2022
(CNN)Six months after Mussab Ali started his first year of Harvard Law School, he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and underwent chemotherapy during Ramadan.
Ali was 23 at the time and had just become the youngest school board president to lead Jersey City public schools in New Jersey -- a feat he strove toward for years -- just as the district was navigating the coronavirus pandemic in winter 2021.
Suddenly, the virus was not only a health issue discussed during intense board meetings on how to safely reopen schools.
As a Hodgkin's lymphoma cancer patient, Ali's life depended on not catching the virus that had already killed hundreds of thousands of Americans. He also felt pressured to meet his obligations as a law student and a school board official -- all while battling cancer.
"The struggle aspect of it was this impossible balancing act," Ali told CNN. "I think back, having gone through that and coming out the other side, it's kind of ridiculous."
At the time, Ali was living with his family in their Jersey City home while undergoing chemotherapy and attending law school virtually. His mother quit her job as a teacher in New York to avoid catching the virus, and his father and siblings went to great lengths in their months-long quarantine.
"It was very lonely. I didn't have a sense of community. I didn't get to feel this very special month where you get to see people and celebrate every night," Ali recalled.
Due to his treatment, Ali couldn't fast during Ramadan, which is one of the most communal times of the year for millions of Muslims around the world.
Ramadan serves as a spiritual resetting for Muslims who use the holy month to become closer to God through increased prayer, Quran reading, giving to charity and the general practice of good deeds.
The annual ritual is marked by abstaining from food, drink and sexual activity from a little before the sun rises until the sun sets in a practice of self-discipline and patience. The general goal is to nurture those habits and maintain them beyond Ramadan, which ends Sunday at sundown this year.
Muslims usually gather with family and friends for iftar, the meal after sunset that breaks the daylong fast -- a tradition Ali described as "Thanksgiving every night for 30 days."
But last year, Ali didn't experience any of that.
"I just remember struggle," Ali said.
Ali, now 25, said he's filled with gratitude to experience his first Ramadan this year as a cancer survivor after praying to reach the milestone.
"For some people, especially for non-Muslim people, that might be a weird thing to have been asking for -- asking to have the ability to not eat all day," Ali said. "But that's something that I really wanted."