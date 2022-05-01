New Mexico's Calf Canyon fire spreads to more than 100,000 acres

(CNN) Emergency management officials in New Mexico cautioned residents to monitor rapidly changing conditions and the potential for further evacuations as the Calf Canyon Fire surpassed 100,000 acres in size Sunday.

Red flag warnings -- issued when conditions are perfect for wildfires to start and to spread -- remain in place across much of the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fire zones as shifting winds, increasing temperatures and little change in humidity "challenge established firelines in several directions," according to an update from InciWeb , a US clearinghouse for wildfire information.

The fire, which started April 19 and then combined with the Hermits Peak fire, had burned almost 104,000 acres as of Sunday and was 30% contained, according to InciWeb.

Officials in northern New Mexico urged residents in more than two dozen communities to immediately evacuate Saturday ahead of the massive blaze, after it exploded in size within a day.

"This emerging situation remains extremely serious and refusal to evacuate could be a fatal decision," officials said in the release.

Read More