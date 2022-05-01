Bill Murray speaks out about 'Being Mortal' film shutdown, saying 'I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way'

(CNN) Actor and comedian Bill Murray addressed the production shutdown of his latest film, "Being Mortal," in the wake of reports of a complaint against him.

Fox Searchlight told the film crew in an email last month that the film was being shut down due to an unspecified complaint but didn't confirm Murray was involved, Deadline first reported on April 20.

On Saturday, Murray was attending the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. The actor, who's a shareholder, told CNBC that he had a "difference of opinion" with a woman on the set of "Being Mortal." But Murray said he was optimistic that he and the woman, whom he didn't name, could "make peace."

"We had a difference of opinion; I had a difference of opinion with a woman I'm working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way," Murray said. "The company, the movie studio wanted to do the right thing. So, they wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production. But as of now we're talking and we're trying to make peace with each other."

The nature of the complaint has not been made public, but Murray said he had been thinking a lot about what happened, and it has been "quite an education" for him, according to the interview he gave CNBC.

Read More