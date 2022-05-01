A decade ago, Kianna Davis created the 'It's Gonna Be May' meme, which has since become a social media mainstay. Here, she shows off her April 2012 calendar, when the meme was born.
A decade ago, Kianna Davis created the 'It's Gonna Be May' meme, which has since become a social media mainstay. Here, she shows off her April 2012 calendar, when the meme was born.
From University of Mary Washington
CNN  — 

It’s gonna be May – for the 10th year in a row.

The iconic Justin Timberlake “It’s gonna be May” meme, a play on the singer’s pronunciation in the *NSYNC song “It’s Gonna Be Me,” has officially been around for a decade.

The meme, featuring a fresh-faced, boy band-era Timberlake, was created by Kianna Davis when she was a student at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Justin Timberlake shares the 'It's Gonna Be May' meme -- with a pandemic-inspired twist

“I had been planning my busy April calendar and posted it as a joke to my friends,” Davis said in an interview with her alma mater.

Davis, who now works for an education software company, had been a fan of *NSYNC since 1998.

“I never got to see them in concert, but I begged my mother for any memorabilia she saw in stores,” she told the university. “I still have an *NSYNC blanket she gave me for Christmas 20 years ago.”

She said she “had no idea what the meme would become.”

A decade later, the image still makes the rounds on social media at the end of April. Last year, Davis got an extra boost of internet attention when Timberlake tagged her on his social media accounts, saying, “I have to give props where they are due.”

“I was in shock,” she said. “I got so many calls and texts, I had to keep my phone on the charger all day.”