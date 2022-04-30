Couple found 1950s McDonald's bag with french fries inside wall during home renovations

(CNN) Cold french fries are bad enough. But cold, old french fries are even worse.

That's the surprise from Ronald McDonald that one Illinois couple stumbled upon during home renovations

On April 16, Rob and Gracie Jones were doing work on their 1959 Crystal Lake home, located about 50 miles northwest of Chicago.

Suddenly, they found a decades-old McDonald's bag behind one wall.

"Rob was in the bathroom replacing the old toilet paper fixture," Gracie told CNN Wednesday, "As he pulled the fixture out, he noticed a rolled up piece of cloth bunched up inside the wall."

