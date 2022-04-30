NEW YORK -- It's a sweltering spring day in New York City, but Dana Aber stands on the Times Square-42 Street subway platform in a heavy leather jacket. Her hands are gloved and stuffed in her pockets to hide her jewelry. Although she tries to look relaxed, her senses are on high alert.

"I thought maybe it would be just a little bit better protection than a thin coat, in case I got shot," said Aber, a theater actor and writer from Manhattan.

Choosing an outfit based on the likelihood of being shot sounds like a dystopian nightmare, but it's reality for many New Yorkers who feel helpless and afraid amid a surging crime wave. A mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station in April underscored their fears.

Dana Aber at a Times Square-42 Street subway platform.

To date, the city has recorded a 42.7% increase in major crimes compared to the same period in 2021, according to the New York City Police Department. That includes a 46.7% increase in robberies, a 54% spike in grand larceny incidents and a 14.9% jump in rape reports. Murder rates have decreased 13.1% over last year, but they are still up 9.2% over the last two years.

For New Yorkers like Aber, the fear of ending up another crime statistic has cast a shadow over their city.

