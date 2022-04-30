New Yorkers don't feel safe at home anymore
Updated 4:01 AM ET, Sat April 30, 2022
NEW YORK -- It's a sweltering spring day in New York City, but Dana Aber stands on the Times Square-42 Street subway platform in a heavy leather jacket. Her hands are gloved and stuffed in her pockets to hide her jewelry. Although she tries to look relaxed, her senses are on high alert.
"I thought maybe it would be just a little bit better protection than a thin coat, in case I got shot," said Aber, a theater actor and writer from Manhattan.
Choosing an outfit based on the likelihood of being shot sounds like a dystopian nightmare, but it's reality for many New Yorkers who feel helpless and afraid amid a surging crime wave. A mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station in April underscored their fears.
To date, the city has recorded a 42.7% increase in major crimes compared to the same period in 2021, according to the New York City Police Department. That includes a 46.7% increase in robberies, a 54% spike in grand larceny incidents and a 14.9% jump in rape reports. Murder rates have decreased 13.1% over last year, but they are still up 9.2% over the last two years.
For New Yorkers like Aber, the fear of ending up another crime statistic has cast a shadow over their city.
"It's becoming more and more of a mental issue for us, constantly worrying about being safe," said Pilar Weston, a 53-year-old Harlem resident. "What will happen to me if I take the train? Or if I walk on the wrong street? Or when I take a ride on my bike?"
"It's a horrible way to live," she said.
Harlem has been Weston's home for decades, but it's starting to feel a lot less safe, she says. She tries to skip taking the train when she can. She chooses her route home carefully. She avoids certain streets at different hours, and is "always, always" ready to run.
'New Yorkers deserve better'
After three decades of historic lows, crime rates across New York City began to tick up in 2020.
Officials have blamed the rise on a mix of factors, including changes to the justice system -- such as New York's new bail reform legislation -- and a flood of illegally trafficked guns, which gun advocacy groups a