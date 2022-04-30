Planet-warming emissions from cow burps have been seen from space

(CNN) Methane emissions burped up by cows have been observed from space.

The emissions were detected by environmental data company GHGSat's high-resolution satellites in February, according to a news release from the company. In April the company's analysis confirmed that the emissions came from a cattle feedlot in California's Joaquin Valley.

The satellites recorded five emissions, says GHGSat. If these emissions were sustained for just one year, enough gas would be released "to power 15,402 homes," the company said.



And cattle farming is a major industry in California: The state has 650,000 beef cows as of 2019, And cattle farming is a major industry in California: The state has 650,000 beef cows as of 2019, according to the California Cattlemen's Association

Read More