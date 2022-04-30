Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano in first boxing match headlined by two women at Madison Square Garden

(CNN) Ireland's Katie Taylor defeated Puerto Rico's Amanda Serrano Saturday night in the first boxing match headlined by two women at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Taylor, who won a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics, stays undefeated and improves her career record to 21-0 and six knockouts. She also successfully defended her women's lightweight titles in the WBA, IBF, WBO, and WBC.

Serrano's record now stands at 42-2-1 and 30 knockouts.

The match was originally scheduled to be held on May 2, 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.