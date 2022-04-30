Opinion: How we went from 'The Office' to 'Severance'

Sara Stewart is a film and culture writer who lives in western Pennsylvania. The views expressed here are solely the author's own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) (Some spoilers for "Severance" follow.)

The foibles of the workplace used to be the stuff of great American TV comedy. But in "Severance," nobody's laughing anymore (unless it's in a really unsettling way ).

The critically lauded Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller, renewed for a second season, revolves around Adam Scott's character, Mark, who's undergone a procedure called "severance" at his company, Lumon Industries. His brain has been altered with an implant that renders him unable to remember what happens during the workday, halving him into what the characters call an "innie" office worker, and an "outie" at home.

Many of the show's trappings are deeply familiar: A small team of co-workers toils away at their cubicle desks, never quite knowing what it is they're doing, and occasionally intersecting with people in other departments. But where other series have mined bland office-life minutiae for laughs, "Severance" is disorienting and surreal, set to a simple four-chord theme (and one hell of an earworm) that evokes dread and horror. And for good reason: The more we see of Lumon, the more nefarious its mysterious mission seems.

In one of the show's most chilling scenes, Helly (Britt Lower), the new severed recruit who's repeatedly tried to leave -- including by threatening to cut her own fingers off with a paper cutter -- watches a video from her "outie" telling her she's not allowed to quit.