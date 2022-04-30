Soccer super agent Mino Raiola dies aged 54

(CNN) Mino Raiola, considered one of the most successful and influential soccer agents in the world, has died, according to a statement from his family posted on Raiola's social media pages. He was 54.

"In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing Football Agent that ever was," the family statement said.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it."

No cause of death was announced in the statement posted by the Raiola family on Saturday.

"Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed," it added.

