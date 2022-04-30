Ottawa police make 7 arrests and tow 24 vehicles during Rolling Thunder bike rally weekend

(CNN) Ottawa police arrested seven people and towed 24 vehicles Friday as the Rolling Thunder bike rally got underway in the Canadian capital.

In a statement, police did not mention the rally by name but said they were responding to "demonstrations" in the city.

Residents have been on edge ahead of the event following the so-called Freedom Convoy protests earlier this year that lasted weeks.

"There have been no reported injuries, and police remain in full control of city streets," police said in the statement.

More than 500 participants were expected to travel to Ottawa this weekend, according to event organizers.

