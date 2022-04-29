How to heal: What this filmmaker learned through documenting sexual assault

This story is part of As Equals, CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

(CNN) Danijela Steinfeld says making the documentary "Hold Me Right" helped save her. Just a few years earlier she had been suicidal. Her goodbye letter was found by a friend who called the police just in time to intervene -- a deeply personal story she shares in the film.

The 37-year-old actress and filmmaker​ ​fled her home country of Serbia in 2012 to come to the US after allegedly being sexually assaulted by a powerful and well-known man in the country. Serbian prosecutors declined to bring charges in her case. She told CNN she made the film to normalize conversations about sexual assault and abuse in the hope of stopping the cycle of shame and violence associated with it.

Steinfeld didn't set out to share her own experience in the film. The project began as a way for her to connect survivors to empower them not to suffer in silence alone, like she had done.

When she left Serbia, she says she had been at the height of her acting career and that her familiar face just vanished from magazines, movies and Serbian public life, with no explanation -- not even to her family or friends. She publicly share d the reason she left only two years ago.

Arriving in the US, Steinfeld says she was severely traumatized and unable to speak about her experience, trying instead to start a new life. But it wasn't as simple as just moving away from the scene of the crime.

Read More