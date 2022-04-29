Authorities are searching for a corrections officer and inmate who never made it to court

(CNN) Lauderdale County, Alabama, authorities are searching for a sheriff's office employee and an inmate who went missing on their way to the courthouse on Friday at around 9:30 a.m.

Missing Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White broke protocol when she escorted inmate Casey White from jail this morning to apparently take him to the courthouse in Lauderdale County, said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton. The inmate and the corrections officer are not related.

Authorities said Casey White was being held on capital murder charges and two sworn deputies should have been with him at all times, including during transportation to court.

Vicki White coordinates all transports from the detention center to court and therefore knew the protocol, the sheriff added.

Singleton said that although Casey White was supposedly being transported for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse, they have since learned that no such evaluation or other court hearing for him was scheduled for Friday.

