3 Florida corrections officers are charged in the alleged beating death of an inmate

(CNN) Three Florida Department of Corrections officers have been arrested in the alleged beating death in February of an inmate at a prison south of Miami, authorities said.

Ronald Connor, 24, Christopher Rolon, 29, and Kirk Walton, 34, were arrested Thursday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the agency said. They were booked on second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated abuse and other charges, online records from the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation show.

All were denied bond on the murder charge, records show. It's not clear if they have attorneys. A fourth correction officer is still at large, the state law enforcement agency stated in a news release.

Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, whose office will prosecute the case, is expected to release more information about it Friday afternoon.

