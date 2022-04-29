Police are searching for a coyote after it attacked and injured a girl in Huntington Beach

(CNN) A search is underway for a coyote after it attacked and injured a young girl in Huntington Beach, California, Thursday night, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD).

The girl was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Huntington Beach police said they arrived on the pier about 9:45 p.m. and found the injured girl. They didn't release any other details about the child as she is a minor.