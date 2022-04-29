After a plea from a stranger, he spent hours trying to save thousands of stranded bees

(CNN) Edward Morgan Jr. was part of a massive rescue mission this week -- one involving thousands of bees.

Morgan, who has been in the beekeeping practice for about four years, received an urgent call from a stranger on Sunday: an Alaskan beekeeper said her 200 packages of bees were missing.

"It was shocking," Morgan told CNN. "The lady calls me out of the blue and she's like, 'I don't know you, you don't know me, but I need your help.'"

She said the packages were supposed to be shipped directly to her from California to Anchorage, according to a Facebook post from the Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association. (Morgan is a board member with the association.)

Instead, the packages -- which Morgan estimated contained nearly 10,000 bees each -- ended up on a tarmac in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, more than 3,000 miles from where they were supposed to be.

