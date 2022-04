Simona Halep says she was 'super close to stopping' due to injury last season

(CNN) An injury-stricken season last year nearly drove former world No. 1 Simona Halep to retirement, she said in an interview with the WTA on Thursday.

"The injury last year made me feel that with stopping for four months, I cannot get the rhythm back," Halep said. "I'm 30, so I thought always at 30 it will be tough. I had this in my mind, I don't know why. Losing some matches, getting injured again was not easy. Also in Australia, also in Indian Wells

"So I was doubting myself that my body can still hold for the highest level in tennis," she continued. "So yeah, probably I was super close to stopping. I didn't have that energy and that confidence that I can still be on tour and at the highest level."

A calf injury forced Halep to withdraw from the French Open, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Unable to collect rankings points, she plummeted from world No. 3 to No. 13 -- her first foray outside the top 10 since January 2014.

Then, an adductor injury hampered her recovery, but she eventually returned to grand slam action at the US Open where she reached the fourth round.

