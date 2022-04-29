MLB suspends Dodgers' Trevor Bauer for two seasons

(CNN) Major League Baseball announced it has suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two years, for violation of the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which Bauer has consistently denied.

In a statement, Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said following an extensive investigation, Bauer has received a suspension for 324 championship season games (representing two full seasons) without pay, effective Friday. The league did not disclose details of its investigation.

"After a thorough review of all the available evidence including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt," Deputy District Attorney Fernanda Barreto wrote at the time.

Following the MLB announcement of Bauer's suspension on Friday, the Dodgers said in a statement , their organization takes "all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault."

"We've cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner's enforcement of the Policy," the team said in a statement. "We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner's decision."