There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a shortlist of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of attachable-to-any-frame Casper headboards, a dolce vita-inspired collection of around-the-house clothes from Chrissy Teigen, a dream collab between Taco Bell and Calpak — and a ton of great new lingerie from Harper Wilde, Parade and more perfect for a spring underwear-drawer refresh.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Home Goods

Easy-cook, easy-clean pans from a rising-star homewares company

Misen

Misen makes beautifully designed, first-rate products that are also fairly priced, a holy homewares trifecta that we’re super into. Now, following the success of a Kickstarter campaign backed by more than 6,000 people, the brand has just launched a collection of nonstick pots and pans. Seven new products star in the new collection, which are available as part of three different sets or individually, should you just want to round out a few spots in your home cooking cupboard. Prices start at $55 for pans and sets start at $225 — we also have our eye on the six-quart rondeau, which can tackle pretty much any recipe you get going in it.

XL candles with 200+ hours of burn time

Snif

If we love anything more than candles, it’s really big candles, and Snif’s new collection gets you more than 200 hours of warm, flickering glows and aromatic scents. The fragrance brand’s new four-wick, 50-ounce candles ($179) come in two of the best-selling scents from the line’s first candle collection that debuted last year: Off the Grid, which is all about amber, lily, cypress and sandalwood, and Instant Karma, which puts cardamom, cinnamon and vetiver front and center. Plus, they’re made from a blend of soy and vegetable wax, which is far more clean burning than paraffin.

If you’re not sure that you want to plunk down close to $200 on a candle, test them out via Snif’s try-before-you-buy model, which lets you test out 8.5-ounce sample sizes and pay if you decide to keep them ($49) before taking the plunge on the big one.

Comfy headboards for your trusty bed frame

Casper

Finding a bed frame is one thing, finding a headboard that you love is a whole different one — and Casper just made it a lot easier but launching two new attachable headboards that affix to your existing bed frame, whether it’s from the brand or the one you’ve had since your first apartment.

The Bliss Headboard ($640) is made from boucle fabric in dark ash or cream for some mid century vibes. The softly rounded Drift Headboard ($440) comes in taupe, dark charcoal, or a grayish oyster, each in a gentle weave. If you want to attach it to your Casper beds, it’s super-easy to do; if you have a different bed frame, you can purchase a $45 bracket that’ll secure it to the bed.

Luggage in the spicy shades of T-Bell’s iconic hot sauce packets

Calpak

Hot sauce is pretty much a life staple, and you’re definitely not alone if you have a container full of extra Taco Bell packets in your fridge or cupboard. What you probably don’t have? Luggage for carrying home those magic packets that also shows off your love for Taco Bell’s Fire sauce. Now, Calpak has teamed up with the drive-thru taco giant in a capsule collection of travel bags and accessories that are each based on one of the four spicy sauces.

New items include a carry-on bag in a spicy red-orange, wrapped up with a FIRE! Luggage strap ($235), a vivid orange duffel bag with a handy under-compartment and decked out with HOT luggage straps ($110) and a five-piece set of Mild packing cubes in gold emblazoned with little fires ($75) — as well as black Diablo crossbody bag with Taco Bell lettering on the strap ($65). Make your travels as spicy as you want with this new collection, available now at Calpak.

An elegant peeler you’ll have for life

Material

We’re very into buying important kitchen staples one time and one time only, and AAPI-owned kitchenware brand Material, which we love for its elegantly designed, well-crafted cookware and more, has just dropped a Forever Peeler that’ll be the new add to your kitchen drawer. Before you think that it’s silly to get excited about a potato peeler, just look at the thing: It’s gorgeously designed in bronze, gold and a dark silver, but it’s also decked out with sharp blades and a handle that a) lets you keep perfect control over your peel (no skipping here) and b) won’t make your hand cramp after peeling your 15th potato.

Small-batch olive oils from around the world

Brightland

People who get super-nerdy about olive oil (hello!) are going to be excited about this launch: AAPI-owned olive oil and vinegar company Brightland has just dropped the first oil in its new Paragon collection of small-batch olive oils from around the world. Made from the California-grown, Sicily-originated Nocellara del Belice olive, the olives making up the Castelvetrano oil ($40) have been handpicked early and then transformed into peppery, grassy liquid deliciousness. Fewer than 1,200 bottles were made and each bottle will be numbered, so get yours before they’re gone (and then definitely enjoy it over some premium tomatoes and burrata).

Clothing and accessories

Lingerie in just-woke-up colorways

Harper Wilde

Harper Wilde’s “underthings” line of fairly priced lingerie just expanded — and the new Breakfast Club Collection might just be the best new way to start your day. The female-founded brand just dropped three new colorways inspired by favorite breakfast items: Avocado, French Press and Marmalade. Each is available to shop in some of the brand’s best selling styles; pick up the Luxe Bralette in lustrous French Press ($55), get a morning workout going with The Move sports bra in vibrant Marmalade ($45) and slip a pair of Avocado Highwaist underwear ($12) on under any outfit. Lots of other styles are available in the new colorways too. Not sure of your fit? Take the online, no-measuring-tape quiz to figure out your size.

Around-the-house clothes with dolce vita vibes

Cravings

Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings brand has just added a new drop to its line of home, kitchen and clothing — and it channels the vintage glamour of one of Italy’s most romantic vacation spots, the Amalfi Coast. The Dolcezza Collection includes drapey, wrap-dress-like robes (that you can absolutely wear as a dress) in retro floral prints ($138), long hair scarves for warm days and summer looks ($32) and plush slippers ($28) for around the house.

Summertime sweats for lounging and errand-running

Allbirds

If bike shorts, a.k.a. summertime leggings aren’t your style, sweatshorts are an option too — and since they’re basically the warm-weather version of joggers, we’re extremely here for them. Allbirds just dropped a new line of sweat shorts ($58) made from organic pima cotton, hemp and Lyocell that will keep you cool and comfy on hot days. The only problem? Deciding whether to go for the black, white or hazy pine color (The solution: All three).

One-pieces and bikinis made for movement in XXS-6XL

Girlfriend Collective

You know Girlfriend Collective for its line of size-inclusive activewear, but the brand’s just one-upped itself for summer with the launch of its second-ever swimwear collection that’s made for moving — not just lounging. The 13-piece Sporty Swim collection, which starts at $45, comes in vibrant summer colors and has eco-cred too: It’s made from recycled fishing nets and post-industrial waste recovered from the ocean. Plus, this year takes last year’s goodness and makes it even better: Think thicker fabrics; built-in bras and cups; secure elastic; and a swimsuit liner for carefree swimming, water volleyball and whatever else the beach life brings you this season.

Cotton bras and underwear that are actually stylish

Parade

It’s kind of hard to get excited about cotton underwear — it’s just not that sexy. Enter Parade’s New:Cotton collection, which is here to challenge how we feel about cotton underwear. There are 14 styles of underwear, bralettes, bodysuits and loungewear (think bike shorts and tees) that start at $10 and are cut in styles and shapes you’ll actually want to wear. And with six colorways, there’s enough variety to restock your underwear drawer too. It’s made from upcycled cotton, sustainably sourced trees and Tencel Lyocell so it’s sustainable, too. Right now, some pieces are on sale, so don’t miss your chance to shop at a discount.

The internet-favorite bra brand just scooped up stylish Kit Undergarments

ThirdLove

If this week’s new releases column is a little lingerie-heavy, it’s only because there’s so many exciting things happening in that department of our wardrobe this week. To add to it, there’s the relaunch of Kit Undergarments, the cult-favorite intimates brand founded by Hollywood stylists, under ThirdLove, the famed bra band. Kit Undergarments for ThirdLove is now available online with five styles of underwear, three styles of bras and one bodysuit, along with a color palette that includes Onyx, Lily, Sunflower, Dusk, Olive and Mulberry. The starting price point for the organic cotton undergarments is $18 (for, say, a low-rise thong) and pieces go up to $55 for cheerfully scoop-necked bodysuits.

New sleepwear, home and accessories for grown-ups and little ones

Hill House Home

Hill House made its name on nap dresses, and its new collection is all about the joy of a good night’s sleep — whether you’re a grown-up or buying something sweet for a little one.

New styles include the Theo Sleep Dress ($75), Charlotte Sleep Tee ($50), Gemma Sleep Shorts ($40), Alice Sleep Pants ($60) and The Drew Robe ($125) — each of which is made in the same cotton interlock fabric Hill House uses in its baby collection. There’s also matching parent-and-child cardigans ($75) and hotel robes ($125), and accessories including a full new range of things for infants including a hooded towel ($45) and crib sheets ($50).

Tech

A custom fit in a new bright colorway

Stone Strategy & Design

Ultimate Ears’ UE Fits earbuds, which are designed to perfectly fit your individual ears thanks to patented Lightform technology, were already a standout in the earbuds space — but now, they’re even harder to ignore, literally. The coveted earbuds are now available in “summer’s hottest color,” hot pink, for those among us who can’t resist showing off their new tech. At $199 and with less than 2,000 units of this limited run in-stock, they’re likely to go quick, so be sure to shop soon.

A video game that will have you out of your seat

Mike Andronico/CNN

Remember Wii Sports? Even if you don’t (looking at you, Gen Z), you’ll probably want to get your hands (Joy-Cons?) on the latest buzzy offering from Nintendo: Nintendo Switch Sports. The game boasts a collection of six sports — Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara (swordplay) — and is available in both physical and digital editions starting today. And don’t forget to hydrate — this game may be digital, but it’s a real-world workout. Read more in our full review here.