This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Beats Fit Pro, a discounted S’well water bottle and savings on LifeStraw. All that and more below.

$199.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Beats Fit Pro Hayley Saltzman/CNN

The Beats Fit Pro are the Goldilocks of headphones: They blend all of the AirPods Pro’s best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. Right now you can take advantage of the first sale we’ve ever seen on these headphones. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?

$136 $99 at Thirdlove

Classic 24/7 T-Shirt Bras, 2-Pack ThirdLove

With nearly 49,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star ranking, the bra is available in a whopping 80 sizes (from bands 30 to 48 and cups AA to I) and nine colors. Stats aside, what makes this bra unique is the second-skin fit, incredibly soft micro jersey, ultrathin memory foam cups and beautiful design. Best of all, when you snag this versatile bra in a bundle of two, you’ll score massive savings.

$99.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 2 Amazon

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. Usually going for around $100, it’s now $30 off at Amazon, just in time for warm weather movement.

$64.95 From $48.72 at Amazon

LifeStraw Amazon

Whether you’re a camping aficionado or you just like to be prepared, it never hurts to have a LifeStraw on hand. The wildly popular personal water filter, which boasts 65,000 5-star ratings, removes 99.999% of bacteria, waterborne parasites and microplastics. Lightweight and effective, it’s a top seller among Underscored readers year after year. Get out into nature with a discounted LifeStraw filter, an essential for any outdoors trip.

$35 $24.59 at Amazon

S’well Water Bottle, 17-Ounce Amazon

Blending gorgeous aesthetics with impressive thermoregulation, S’well water bottles are a great way to stay hydrated on the go. Our testers found that S’well bottles are hands down the best water bottles at keeping drinks at your desired temperature (we’re talking piping hot or refreshingly cool). So if you’re headed back to the office or anywhere else, this is a great companion for your beverage of choice.

More deals to shop

• As with all Dyson vacuums, the Dyson V8 Fluffy offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration — plus, it’s $200 off at Walmart right now.

• A water flosser is an effective alternative to string floss, jetting a stream of water at your teeth to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. Score this portable Waterpik at a discount at Amazon.

• Whether they’re making a bold fashion statement or getting muddy in the backyard, there’s no denying that Crocs are a staple, and you can save on the Classic Clogs style right now.

• Rest easy with 30% off sleepwear from Athleta with code SLEEP30.

• Amazon’s discounted Echo Show 5 combines a 5.5-inch HD display with solid speakers and all the power of Alexa.

• If grilling outdoors isn’t feasible, bring summer barbecues inside with the Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill, now $170.99 at DailySteals.

• Work out in style with a discounted 10-pound pink Bala ring, compatible with an array of strength training styles.

• Blink outdoor video cameras and doorbells are an affordable way to outfit your home with reliable security. Choose from among the brand’s bestselling products, all seeing discounts right now.

• Give Mom (or yourself) the gift of a good night’s sleep and save up to $1,250 at Casper when you bundle mattresses and bedding.

• All the best brands are 20% off at Sur La Table when you use code MOM20 through May 2.

Deals you may have missed

$29.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Emart 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light Emart

This is the lowest price we’ve seen this year on the Emart ring light, our pick for the best overall ring light. With tons of lighting and placement adjustments, this ring light gives you the flexibility to get great, consistent lighting for video calls, streaming, selfies or any content creation need.

$59.99 $28.80 at Amazon

Braun Amazon

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No-Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

$349 $49.99 at StackSocial

Microsoft Office Adobe Stock

Right now you can get a lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business for just $49.99. Whether you use Office for home or business purposes, or on a Mac or Windows computer, this is a fantastic deal on a computer essential. With instant delivery and download on MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, this deal is hard to beat.

$99 $88.50 at Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard Amazon

Convert your iPad into a laptop with the Apple Magic Keyboard — it’s the perfect lightweight accessory that delivers a seamless typing experience. The keyboard attaches magnetically to the back of the iPad and provides a full set of keys and a trackpad. Ultra portable and convenient for everyday use, the Magic Keyboard is currently at the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

$59.99 $45.70 at Amazon

Dash Tasti Crisp Air Fryer Target

Our pick for the best affordable air fryer is even more budget-friendly right now, thanks to a discount on Amazon. Though the Dash Tasti-Crisp lacks the presets, settings and modes that higher-end options have, its solid performance and compact footprint make it a perfect choice for apartments. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this model since Black Friday, so don’t miss this opportunity to save.

$25.99 $16.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $16.99, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

$59.99 $50.39 with clipped on-page coupon at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Headphones Amazon

In our editors’ testing, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones earned the title of best budget option. Normally priced at just $60, the headphones offer surprisingly powerful noise-canceling ability, plus terrific comfort and sound quality to boot. Now discounted at just over $50 when you clip the on-page coupon, the Soundcore Life Q20 will outperform their price even more.

$169.99 $149.95 at Amazon

Instant Pot Pro Plus Instant Pot

Our pick for the best pressure cooker, the 6-quart Instant Pot Pro Plus is currently down to $149.95. With an intuitive interface featuring 10 preset functions and app control, this model promises to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances — and it delivers on a lot of its promise. Even novice cooks can easily achieve great results on a wide variety of recipes.

Spring Super Sale

Our Place Always Pan Our Place

Internet-favorite brand Our Place is known for stylish direct-to-consumer cookware that promises to replace up to eight of your kitchen pots and pans in just one vessel. Right now the brand is offering 20% off all its bestselling products, including the much-loved Always Pan, the recently launched Perfect Pot and more.