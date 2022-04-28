(CNN) The year's second-largest Powerball jackpot is off the board, with only one winning ticket to claim it.

A ticket sold in Arizona won the $473.1 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, officials of the multistate lottery game said

The holder can choose between an annuity of $473.1 million spread in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $283.3 million (both not counting taxes).

The winning numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62 and 68, with a Powerball number of 4.

Smaller prizes Wednesday included $1 million for one ticket sold in Indiana. That ticket matched drawn numbers for the five white balls but not the red Powerball.

