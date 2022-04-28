A 61-year-old is set to row solo from the US to France. The entire journey will be nearly 4,000 miles

(CNN) Over the next couple of months, one man will attempt to row close to 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

Peter Harley, 61, hopes to set sail next week, weather permitting, from Virginia Beach and make his way to La Trinité-sur-Mer, France.

He told CNN on Thursday he estimates the entire rowing journey will take anywhere from three to four months.

"I'm not nervous," Harley said. "I've been in boats at sea in South Africa for many years so I kind of know what's coming and I'm not afraid of it."

Harley said he was inspired to take on such a trek while in his home country of South Africa a few years ago, but after he moved to the United States in 2019, the goal became more attainable.

The ocean rowing boat features storage space, a sleeping cabin and solar panels.