A shooting spree in Mississippi leaves 4 dead and leads to police standoff that ended with suspect found dead, officials say

(CNN) A shooting spree in Mississippi left four people dead and resulted in a police standoff with the suspect Wednesday, which ended when a SWAT team found him dead inside a local business, officials said.

Police say the suspect, Jeremy Reynolds, 32, first fatally shot three people at a hotel in Biloxi before driving to the neighboring city of Gulfport where he allegedly carjacked and shot a man.

When officers later found Reynolds, he barricaded himself inside a store until authorities finally entered to find him deceased from unknown causes, police said.

The incident began Wednesday morning in Biloxi, when police respond to reports of shots fired at a Broadway Inn Express hotel just after 9 a.m., the Biloxi Police Department (BPD) said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found three victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds. They were later identified as the owner of the hotel, Mohammad Moeini, 51, and two employees who also lived in the hotel, Laura Lehman, 61, and Chad Green, 55, BPD said during a joint news conference with the Gulfport Police Department (GPD).

