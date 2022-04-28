A man was charged with hate crimes after allegedly making racist threats, leaving nooses around Michigan town

(CNN) In the aftermath of George Floyd's killing, several nooses were left around Saginaw, Michigan. Nearly two years later, a man is facing federal hate crime charges for it, the Justice Department says.

As nationwide protests against police brutality took place after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, Pilon allegedly tried to stop people from supporting Black Lives Matter during multiple incidents in the span of nearly five weeks.

CNN has reached out to Pilon and an attorney representing him for comment. He has not yet been arraigned, and is not currently in police custody, Special Agent Mara R. Schneider of the FBI Detroit division told CNN.

On June 14, 2020, Pilon allegedly called nine different Starbucks stores in Saginaw, Bay City, Birch Run, Flint, Ann Arbor, Allen Park and Oak Park. He told employees answering the phone to tell staffers wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts that "the only good n***er is a dead n***er," court documents say.

