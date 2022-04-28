NFL Draft makes its Las Vegas debut with a mystery at the No. 1 pick

(CNN) The National Football League draft begins in Las Vegas on Thursday night with a big open question: Who will be picked first?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the top pick in the draft again, a year after they used the No. 1 selection to take quarterback Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson. Yet unlike in many years past, when the top pick is foretold weeks or months beforehand, there is little consensus as to who will be taken first this year.

Will it be Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker, a pillar on the Bulldogs' national championship team who wowed scouts with his combination of size, speed and strength? How about Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who had 14 sacks and was a Heisman Trophy finalist in his stellar senior season?

Or perhaps it will be one of the NCAA's nimble and powerful offensive lineman in North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama's Evan Neal?

The answer will come shortly after 8 p.m. ET when the draft makes its hotly anticipated Vegas debut. Round 1 takes place Thursday, followed by Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, and then Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday at noon.