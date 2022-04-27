1 in 5 reptile species is under threat of extinction, crocodiles and turtles among them

The endangered mountain horned agama (Ceratophora stoddartii) is endemic to Sri Lanka.

The endangered mountain horned agama (Ceratophora stoddartii) is endemic to Sri Lanka.

One-fifth of all reptile species are at risk of extinction

Photos: One-fifth of all reptile species are at risk of extinction

A critically endangered ploughshare tortoise (Astrochelys yniphora) is shown in the wild at Baly Bay Nature Preserve in Madagascar.

A critically endangered ploughshare tortoise (Astrochelys yniphora) is shown in the wild at Baly Bay Nature Preserve in Madagascar.

One-fifth of all reptile species are at risk of extinction

Photos: One-fifth of all reptile species are at risk of extinction

A critically endangered gharial, or fish-eating crocodile (Gavialis gangeticus), is shown in India.

A critically endangered gharial, or fish-eating crocodile (Gavialis gangeticus), is shown in India.

One-fifth of all reptile species are at risk of extinction

Photos: One-fifth of all reptile species are at risk of extinction

Photos: One-fifth of all reptile species are at risk of extinction

The king cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. King cobras are distinguishable from other cobras by their size and neck patterns.