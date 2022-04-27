1 in 5 reptile species is under threat of extinction, crocodiles and turtles among them

One-fifth of all reptile species are at risk of extinction
The endangered mountain horned agama (Ceratophora stoddartii) is endemic to Sri Lanka.
A critically endangered ploughshare tortoise (Astrochelys yniphora) is shown in the wild at Baly Bay Nature Preserve in Madagascar.
A critically endangered gharial, or fish-eating crocodile (Gavialis gangeticus), is shown in India.
The king cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. King cobras are distinguishable from other cobras by their size and neck patterns.
A mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) is shown in India. The species is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.
A critically endangered Jamaican iguana (Cyclura collei) is shown in the Hellshire Hills on the southern coast of Jamaica.
Jamaican iguana hatchlings are collected when they emerge from their nests as part of conservation recovery efforts to protect them from invasive predator species.
A striped bronzeback snake (Dendrelaphis caudolineatus) is a vulnerable species endemic to Sri Lanka.
The endangered Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis) lives in the Indonesian islands of Komodo, Rinca, Flores, and Gili Motang.