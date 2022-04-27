This water intake valve at Lake Mead is exposed for the first time amid historic drought

(CNN) The plummeting water level of Lake Mead has exposed one of the reservoir's original water intake valves for the first time, officials say.

The valve had been in service since 1971 but can no longer draw water, according to the Southern Nevada Water Authority, which is responsible for managing water resources for 2.2 million people in Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas.

Photos taken Monday show the eldest of the agency's three intake valves high and dry above the water line.

The original intake is no longer in use since it cannot draw water.

"When the lake hit 1060 (feet above sea level), that's when you could start to see the top of the intake number one," said Bronson Mack, public outreach officer for the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

