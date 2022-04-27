Judge vacates murder conviction of man wrongfully imprisoned for 32 years

(CNN) A man who served 32 years in prison for murder walked free Wednesday when a Florida judge vacated his conviction and sentence after prosecutors found he never committed the crime.

"We have determined that Thomas Raynard James is actually innocent," Assistant State Attorney Christine Zahralban told the court Wednesday. James' lifetime prison sentence was then vacated by Judge Miguel M de la O in the presence of his mother and family.

"This has been a long time coming," James told reporters after the exoneration. He said he plans to start trying to find a job and enjoy his first meal with his family. As he prepared to leave the courthouse, James said: "Now, let me go enjoy life."

James, now 55, was arrested in 1990 and convicted in 1991 for the first-degree murder of Francis McKinnon, according to court documents. The case rested largely on the positive identification of James from one eyewitness. He was sentenced to life in prison with a 25-year minimum and additional sentencing for armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm as well as armed burglary of an occupied dwelling with a firearm.

Charles McKinnon, one of the victim's sons, spoke in front of the court Wednesday, saying, "Mr. James, I don't want to see you in jail if you're innocent." But, he added, the family was not fully convinced and could not support the state's position.

