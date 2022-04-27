Judge in Nikolas Cruz sentencing reverses course on jury selection

(CNN) The judge presiding over the Nikolas Cruz sentencing reversed course Wednesday, deciding against starting over with jury selection -- something she said two days earlier would happen at the prosecution's request.

"I was going to grant the state's motion without prejudice, (but) at this time I am going to dismiss the state's motion as premature," Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer said.

The prosecution requested starting the process over because Scherer had excused 11 prospective jurors who said they could not follow the law before attorneys for both sides got to question them.

Assistant State Attorney Carolyn McCann said Monday "a mistake was made," calling the situation "a miscommunication," and filed a motion asking the judge to strike the jury panels. "There's too many issues at this point. It's better to just start fresh."

Scherer granted the prosecution's request.

Read More