Atlanta HBCU Morris Brown College has accreditation restored after 20 years

(CNN) Morris Brown College may have had the comeback of the year Wednesday.

The historically Black college in Atlanta received its full accreditation after losing it 20 years ago, according to a news release from the school.

"Many thought that this feat was impossible, but due to our strong faith in God, our hardworking and wonderful faculty and staff, the support of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, our dedicated alumni, and our resilient spirit, we were able to achieve full accreditation," College President Kevin James said in a statement.

"This was truly The Hard Reset. This is just the beginning!" James said.

Morris Brown College students walk past the historic Gaines Hall on the campus in Atlanta on Thursday, September 10, 1998.

The college was rewarded its accreditation from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS), a Virginia-based accreditation agency.