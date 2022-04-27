Minneapolis police 'engage in a pattern or practice of race discrimination,' Minnesota human rights department says

(CNN) Minneapolis and its police department engaged in "a pattern or practice of race discrimination," Minnesota human rights officials said in a report Wednesday stemming from an investigation launched one week after the Memorial Day 2020 killing of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights said on its website that it will "meet with community members, MPD officers, City staff, and other stakeholders to gather feedback on what should be included in a consent decree to address racial discrimination in policing in Minneapolis."

The report cited "racial disparities in how MPD officers use force, stop, search, arrest, and cite people of color" and officers' "use of covert social media to surveil Black individuals and Black organizations, unrelated to criminal activity."

The investigation also accused the department of "deficient training, which emphasizes a paramilitary approach to policing that results in officers unnecessarily escalating encounters or using inappropriate levels of force."

CNN has reached out to Minneapolis police and the mayor's office for comment.

