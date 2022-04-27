House lawmakers advance an effort to create a national Asian Pacific American museum

The bill now moves to the Senate.

"Our community is more than the tragic headlines that we have seen on a seemingly everyday basis over the last two years," Varun Nikore, executive director of the AAPI Victory Alliance, said in a statement. "We are a community full of rich history, traditions, and culture that deserves to be shared with the American people."

Gregg Orton, national director of the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, called the news "a small victory, but a real breath of fresh air."

"This bill moves us one step closer to having our rich and diverse stories told in a way few could ever imagine," he said in a statement. "While there is plenty more to be done to ultimately realize this vision of a museum on the National Mall that centers our communities, this is a moment worth appreciating."

Even if the bill is ultimately passed by the Senate, it would likely be years before visitors can walk into a national Asian American and Pacific Islander museum. Congress approved the creation of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2003, but the now-storied museum didn't open to the public until 2016.